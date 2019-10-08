VULCANO (VULC) Market Cap Hits $138,587.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $138,587.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000147 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

