Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $699,571.73 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 147,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $699,571.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,855.38.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 101,595 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $478,512.45.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 229,284 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,634.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,095. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,871,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after buying an additional 99,805 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,201,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 124,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,971,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the period.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

