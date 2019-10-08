Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 45.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.90. 5,230,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,599. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

