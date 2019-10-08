Version (V) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,397.00

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Version has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Version has a market capitalization of $146,397.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Version coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000228 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Profile

Version is a coin. Version’s total supply is 592,811,216 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . Version’s official website is version2.org

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

