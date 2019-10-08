VeriumReserve Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $150,192.00 and $298.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00697894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013416 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,384,794 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

