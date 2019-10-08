Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.48. 100,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $94.07.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

