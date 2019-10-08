Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 391,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.00. 238,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $171.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

