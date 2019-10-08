Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Raised by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,552,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,996,000 after purchasing an additional 395,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,140,000 after purchasing an additional 150,941 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 176.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,475,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,637. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $82.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.