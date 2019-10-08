VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Lessened by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.40. 66,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,871. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

