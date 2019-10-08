VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.48

Shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $10.73. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,513 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOL. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 94,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the period.

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

