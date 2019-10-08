ValuEngine Upgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) to “Sell”

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

RBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 739,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,734. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.