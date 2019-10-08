ValuEngine Upgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Buy

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of RAVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,214. Raven Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 155,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 64,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.