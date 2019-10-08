ValuEngine Upgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Buy

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Shares of RAVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,214. Raven Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 155,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 64,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Raven Industries Company Profile
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
