ValuEngine Upgrades Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) to Buy

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 7,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eastern has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $147.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter.

In other Eastern news, Director Peggy Scott bought 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,514.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August M. Vlak purchased 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $91,066.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 112,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Eastern by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eastern by 539.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 255,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

