ValuEngine Upgrades Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on Dean Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:DF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 901,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,562. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Dean Foods has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dean Foods will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dean Foods news, CEO Eric Beringause purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dean Foods by 236.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,610,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dean Foods by 320.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods in the second quarter worth $2,389,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dean Foods in the second quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Dean Foods in the first quarter worth $2,792,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

