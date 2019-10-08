ValuEngine Lowers Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

EPZM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 421,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,968. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $981.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 15.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,694,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,742 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,045,000 after acquiring an additional 697,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 733.8% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 493,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 434,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

