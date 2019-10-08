ValuEngine Lowers DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Hold

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 392,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.66. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 123.22%. On average, analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

