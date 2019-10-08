ValuEngine Lowers Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CY. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.85 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.82. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $206,280 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CY. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.