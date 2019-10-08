ValuEngine Lowers Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. SunTrust Banks raised Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 2,128,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Recommended Story: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.