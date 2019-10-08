ValuEngine Lowers Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. SunTrust Banks raised Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.79.
Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 2,128,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.
