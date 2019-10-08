ValuEngine Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Sell

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 824,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Crocs has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Crocs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.5% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 68,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

