ValuEngine Downgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ARCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

ARCE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. 26,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,476. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 184.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Arco Platform has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $56.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,689,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

