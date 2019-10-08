ValuEngine Downgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $55.53. 224,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,900. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $60.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.78 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.