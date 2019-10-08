UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UTGN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. UTG has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

