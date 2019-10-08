Urstadt Biddle Properties’ (UBA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 79,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,722. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

