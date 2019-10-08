Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Urban Exposure PLC (LON:UEX) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), 49,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

Several brokerages have weighed in on UEX. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Exposure in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Exposure in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.36, a current ratio of 29.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 million and a P/E ratio of -42.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Urban Exposure’s payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Exposure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Exposure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.