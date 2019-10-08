UralsCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $3,700.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UralsCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UralsCoin Coin Profile

UralsCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

