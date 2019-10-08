UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,955,336,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after buying an additional 922,290 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.