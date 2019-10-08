United Services Automobile Association Sells 19,803 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 756.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Bunge by 333.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 8,370.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of BG stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.