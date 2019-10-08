United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.17% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $277,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RARX. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

RARX stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.30.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

