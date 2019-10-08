United Services Automobile Association Purchases 88,218 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,218 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

