United Services Automobile Association Has $2.33 Million Stake in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.19% of E. W. Scripps worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 25.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

SSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:SSP opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.35 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado acquired 38,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $453,973.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 448,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,456.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.