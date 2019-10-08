United Services Automobile Association Buys 17,900 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,859,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 829.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 34,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.74. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.