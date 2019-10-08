Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 23,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

About Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS)

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

