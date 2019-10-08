Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €30.30 ($35.23) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.32 ($29.45).

ETR UN01 traded down €2.56 ($2.98) on Tuesday, reaching €27.44 ($31.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,164,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.38. Uniper has a 12 month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12 month high of €30.64 ($35.63).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

