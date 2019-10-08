Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 130,561 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $5,055,000. Cowen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6,239.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 270,742 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.