Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 144.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXSG remained flat at $$37.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.