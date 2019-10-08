Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.84. 6,918,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $352.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.