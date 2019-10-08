UBS Group Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €23.00 Price Target

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.70 ($28.72).

EPA:UG traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.05 ($24.48). The company had a trading volume of 2,021,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.41.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

