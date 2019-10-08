UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €62.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.08 ($87.31).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down €0.82 ($0.95) on Tuesday, hitting €61.86 ($71.93). 1,275,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €79.44 ($92.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €62.15 and its 200 day moving average is €66.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

