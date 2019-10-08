UBS Group AG Sells 30,265 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.76% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

