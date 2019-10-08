UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,602 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth about $36,510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 50.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,772,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,215 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 55.2% during the second quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,659,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 58.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,856,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,730,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

