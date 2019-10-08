UBS Group AG Has $9.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $36.87.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

