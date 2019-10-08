UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $17,064,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

LAMR stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

