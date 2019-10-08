Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) have earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Ubiquiti’s rating score has declined by 14.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $107.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ubiquiti an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 256,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,790. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 206.17% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

