U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. 4,175,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,282. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

