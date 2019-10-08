Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 245 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,510,444,000 after buying an additional 269,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after buying an additional 602,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,376,000 after buying an additional 749,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,082,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

COP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. 222,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,050,284. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

