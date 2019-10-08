Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 140 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

JNJ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. 3,147,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

