Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 151,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,099. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

