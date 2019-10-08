Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.34. 140,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.49. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $161.82 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

