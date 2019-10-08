Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,832 shares of company stock worth $43,530,831. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.