Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

TRUP traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,570. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $773.03 million, a P/E ratio of -726.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $581,471. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,220,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,812 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 414,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

